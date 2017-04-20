2018 Lexus NX: A Crossover Updated Version With Chassis Tweaks and Upgraded Interior

2018 Lexus NX, a compact new updated crossover version of standard Lexus NX, which has the same power and performance but more refined as the other best-selling vehicle of Lexus. It was revealed in 2017 Shanghai Motor Show with the Lexus brand's Safety System and automatic emergency braking system as the standard equipment.

According to Car and Driver, 2018 Lexus NX will have interior upgrades with a 10.3-inch display screen which is optional. Inside the display panel is the aircon controls that have four toggle switches with a classic analog clock. Along with the changes of the 2018 Lexus NX is the redesigning of the exterior, which has little tweaks on the grille, bonnet, headlights, and its taillights.

In the rear bumper, engineers added some elements that draw the influence in the spindle grille that blends fluidly into the bonnet and front mudguards. The 2018 Lexus NX will also wear a LED headlights that receive triple projectors just like LC's flagship coupe. Another thing will be added with is a foot motion sensor that has the capability to open the power tailgate.

Moreover, Road Show added that 2018 Lexus NX will still have the unchanged 2.0-liter turbocharged l4. It also has an adaptive suspension, some changes on the shock absorbers, enhance handling without removing the smooth driving of Lexus. Other changes also include the reshaped of exhaust tips and new 18-inch wheels.

Under the hood, the engineers also increased the ability and recalibrated roll to improve the cornering. Moreover, engineers also added sleeker visuals that help improve aerodynamics, while the bottom part of the bumper was pulled a little bit forward that will look the 2018 Lexus NX a less pointy and more like a small RX.

The updated 2018 Lexus NX will go on sale later this year and the pricing is still unknown. However, rumors said that the price will be an uptick over the current model with the price of $36,260.