Supermassive Black Holes First Image Took From The Earth-Sized Event Horizon Telescope

Black holes have always been seen in books and not on actual images because it is still impossible to have an actual image of it. But the researchers have found another way that can collect an image called the Event Horizon Telescope Arrays, which uses some series of radio receivers that can collect data across the different continents.

According to National Geographic, researchers have been observing the sky for five nights through Event Horizon Telescope and on the final observation, the researchers have finally captured the first image of a black hole. The supermassive black hole is called Sagittarius A* that lurks in the center of the Milky Way that quite heavy with a mass of 4 million times of the sun and has 17 times wider of it.

Researchers have been suspecting that particular black hole for years and by using Einstein's own theory, researchers predicted that the black hole has an extremely bright rim that heats up toward the Event Horizon Telescope. Researchers believe that this lights around the black hole are a Doppler Effect, which the material is moving closer to Earth that appears much brighter.

Advertisement

NBC News added that the researchers aiming to capture the black hole's event horizon that will provide some evidence that there are black holes in the Milky Way. By using the radio receivers, Event Horizon Telescope can deliver an enough resolution that is approximately 50 microarcseconds which can produce a clearer image of the black hole.

The Event Horizon Telescope takes a combination of collected data through another telescope that is located all over the world. The researchers hoping that aside from Sagittarius A* the team can also search another black hole.

Studying how the blazing gas falls into the event horizon, the researchers can now understand how black holes grow to become a monster. The researcher's curiosity leads them into looking at two supermassive black holes on April 4, the Sagittarius A, that lied at the center of the Milky Way, and its neighboring galaxy, the Messier 87 black hole that takes 53 million light-years away.