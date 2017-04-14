Hyundai Genesis GV80 Concept Reveals a Competitive Eye-Catching Luxury Sedan With An Athletic Elegance Style

Hyundai revealed its new luxurious auto, dubbed the Genesis GV80 Concept in 2017 New York motor show on Friday until April 23. The Genesis GV80 Concept will be the next evolution because of its athletic elegance styling which has the same grille on the current Genesis model.

According to New Atlas, the Hyundai Genesis GV80 Concept carries the style of SUV features that will be a rival of BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport. The concept is hinting that it will explore alternative powertrains, where the company does not reveal even a simple details about the new plug-in of the hydrogen fuel cell electric technology.

The Hyundai Genesis GV80 Concept shows it a timeless design which delicately reflects distinct elements, which has a dynamic overall surface 2 complexity. The new Genesis model embodied more stylish and thinner headlights, while the sides are cleaner but features sharp crease lines.

In addition, Digital Trends reported that the Hyundai Genesis GV80 will carry an interesting architexture that gives a soft touch on the grille, wheels, and door pillars. It also carries a 23-inch rim which wears a plenty of alloys that gives a complete dramatic design to cut weight and gives cooling large brakes behind.

The layout of Hyundai Genesis GV80 Concept inside will be dominated a massive 22-inch OLED screen display that is placed on the dashboard with a digital display technology and classic analog controls with a few precious buttons. The control system has a Gorilla Glass touchpad just like the German premium brands, which has a computer-style interface.

The concept of the car will be available with a 3.3-litre twin turbo V6 or a 5.0-litre V8, which previously reviewed by the FE Fuel Cell SUV concept. The Hyundai Genesis GV80 Concept is eye-catching that is ready to compete with other luxury brands. However, the Hyundai company does not confirm anything about the exact sale date, yet the company is planning to have a smaller Genesis SUV by 2020.