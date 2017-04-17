Right Whale, A Rare Whale That Spotted in a Massive Gatherings in Cape Cod Bay

On Wednesday, April 12, a huge number of rare whales gathered in Cape Cod Bay that is critically endangered in North Atlantic. Aerial observers identified that there are about 163 right whales spotted during the 8 hours flight.

According to Cape Cod Times, there were three calves documented that are in the warm breeding waters, which gives the aerial observers more worries as it represents that the global population of right whales appears to be declining. Charles "Stormy" Mayo said that there are the animals that are a lot rarer and it becomes endangered.

However, NOAA researchers found one dead of a right whale in Barnstable Harbor. The said right whale was about two to three months old female and one of the four new documented whales that birthed this year that has 525 population.

The cause of dead of the female right whale is still unknown and it is quite alarming and more even depressing. Because of the incident, Capecodtoday reported that the mariners around the Cape Cod Bay should slow down to a maximum of 10 knots to avoid losing another life of the right whale.

The aerial observers are trying to find out why the right whales are kept on gathering at the Cape Cod Bay, and it seems it has something with food where the right whales eat tiny zooplankton that makes them strain in the water. Though the researchers wanted to know the reasons behind the gathering, it is illegal to approach within 500 yards of North Atlantic without any permit to research, so, the researchers did its survey through an observation from both air and sea.

Mayo said that the right whales come to New England water to feed and they are now the endangered species since they were hunted during the whaling era. Mayo added that the right whale will probably leave Cape Cod Bay soon and he encouraged people to take the rare sight from land while they still have the chance to see the right whale along the bay.