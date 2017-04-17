Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Writers Guild of America Negotiation Continues; 200 Writers Attended The Walk Off

Bill Burr presents the 2017 WGA Documentary Screenplay Award to the writers of Command and Control

Writers are one to blame and even get deprived of their right if they have written a falsify content or against in all nature which has truth and half-truth. Currently, Writers Guild of America leaders shared a video that advocates 12,000 members to join them on a strike authorization.

During on the contract that both agreed between the Writers Guild of America, Television Producers and Alliance of Motion Picture no one speaks in a three-minute video posted on Thursday because of its sensitive issues, claimed by Variety report. According to Aaron Mendelsohn, Writers Guild America West secretary-treasurer and television producer that the both parties really affect on topics which they have been discussing but they agreed to support the strike authorization vote.

Aaron Mendelsohn was part of the Writers Guild of America negotiating committee which includes some important media personalities and television producers such as Matthew Weiner, Zoanne Clack, Glen Mazzara, Meredith Stiehm, Kate Erickson, Carleton Eastlake, Eric Wallace and Luvh Rakhe. Glen Mazzara, television producer said that the leadership they bestowed are convincing and did not even expect the deals were hard to get.

Moreover, some writers of enjoyed reality TV shows like "Forged in Fire," "Pawn Stars" and Tiny House Nation" leave their works on Wednesday and walked in New York to show support for Writers Guild of America campaign, on Los Angeles Times report. The walk off was attended by approximately 200 writers all over New York that started during on a lunch time.

The walk off that joined with 200 writers as a support to Writers Guild of America was included by other TV production companies such as "Sharp Entertainment," "Peacock Productions" and "Leftfield Pictures." Meanwhile, the popular American television series "Pawn Stars" was produced by "Leftfield Pictures" and the American reality show "Caught on Camera With Nick Cannon" by Peacock Production.

However, the strike authorization vote dated to end on April 19 and 24 and will last its three-year agreement on May 1. But the Writers Guild of America insisted that the strike will continue on May 2 if there is no deal to be signed off.

