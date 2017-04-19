Gwen Stefani Spend The Whole Weekend With Her Family And Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani seems to have a fine weekend with her family and even shared sweet images on her Easter Sunday moments. "Baby Don't Lie" singer also proved that she is a family oriented even if she was a very busy woman after all.

One of "Hair Up" singers, Gwen Stefani take a picture of her third son Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale in his evening getup. During the outdoor hunt of Easter Eggs, Apollo, 3, spotted by his mom reaching out on one egg while his two older brothers busy searching the other Easter eggs.

The 47-year old fashion designer features her three sons Kingston Rossdale 10, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 8 and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 3 in her Snapchats account. Gwen Stefani also shared her first piece in her most best-loved chocolate in 40 days until holy week which shows her strengthen faith by avoiding her favorites, as People reported.

Moreover, Gwen Stefani did not end up her short vacation without spending time with her father Dennis Stefani. On Daily Mail report, Gwen Stefani spotted leaving her father's house together with his three sons and her boyfriend Blake Shelton in Los Angeles during Easter Sunday.

Indeed, Gwen Stefani's father Dennis Stefani and her boyfriend Blake Shelton already known each other for while and shake their hands before leaving Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the singer- songwriter noticed going to church wearing a chic white dress and exchange it with an athletic outfit for a different getup.

Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, and Apollo Rossdale spotted wearing their best suits before going to church together with their mother, Gwen Stefani. The 40-year old singer- songwriter Blake Shelton wear a very relaxed outfit like jeans, black button-up shirt, and a sporty hat.

Gwen Stefani has been leaving together with Gavin Rossdale for 14 years and ended their relation recently. However, Blake Shelton was the new partner of Gwen Stefani and shared their sweet moments together.