The Shadow Brokers Leaked Authentic Malware Used by NSA That Has Capable of Breaking Running Systems in Windows

Last Friday, a mysterious group called The Shadow Brokers has published 12 digital tools that are used by the National Security Agency (NSA). This released cache appears to be the most potent software that has the capability of breaking the global systems.

According to BBC News, the operating system of Microsoft's Windows is highly vulnerable because the company normally acknowledges third parties. The contents include Windows 8 and Windows 2012. It also includes the framework called Fuzzbunch, a tool that has a hacking framework that is loaded with binaries into the target networks.

This kind of cyber-weapon has been allegedly used to breach a global system for transferring between banks called Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The hackers used this hacking tools to let the spies bypass the firewalls which protect the private and sensitive information.

After the zero days that work against supported Microsoft products, Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) have conducted an immediate and profound investigation to make sure that the unresolved vulnerabilities might not put the users at risk. A Microsoft spokesperson said that they are reviewing the current report and will do what is the necessary thing to do to protect the users of Microsoft.

There are reports that Al-Quds Bank for Development and Investment in Ramallah, Palestine was specifically a target by the leaked malware. The Shadow Broker have been captured the intelligence community's attention and the researchers from the security firm have confirmed that the leaked code has a unique signature that tied up to the Equation Group.

However, Phillip Misner, Microsoft security manager said that the company had already built a defense against the nine out of 12 tools that have been previously leaked documents in 2013 by The Shadow Brokers whistleblower Edward Snowden. This would be a good news for Microsoft Windows users who keep on updating their computers, yet still a bad news for the NSA.