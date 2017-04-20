European Union Worried On Turkish Referendum Results; Voting Process Have Irregularities

European leaders reacted and did not agree on the referendum stated that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will extend his power. How will the referendum affect the binding relationship between the European Union and Turkey?

Turkish referendum result brings out a great impact on their relation to the European Union which might lead to cultural and political detachment of 28 member state that includes the EU candidate nation. Two country member of European Union, France, and Germany are worried about the possible outcome regarding election irregularity.

France and Germany also called the attention of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend on discussion along with the opposition of Turkish referendum that shows how it will affect the European Union members. According to the joint statement of Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, the referendum shows no unity in Turkish society and involves massive responsibilities for Turkish government including President Recep Erdogan, as ABC News reported.

Moreover, Anadolu Agency reported that the votes gained 51.4 percent saying President Recap Erdogan need to expand his term while 48.6 percent was unfavorable on the platform. According to Turkish opposition groups, the voting process has irregularities while Cooperation in Europe and Organizations for Security claimed that the vote failed for international standards.

On Chicago Tribune report, U.S President Donald Trump was never affected on the referendum and called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him for the expansion in his term. President Recep Erdogan revealed that he and U.S President talked about the Syria's condition after the chemical gas attack.

According to the statement released by President Recep Erdogan office, the Turkish and U.S leader both agreed that the President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad should take the full responsibilities in his country. However, French President Francois Hollande breaks his silence and advise not to restore death penalty as what he said in his Sunday speech which his country oath to respect human rights.