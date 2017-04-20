South Korea Former President, Park Geun-Hye Impeached By Prosecutors For Serious Crimes Under Her Governance

The global problem which deals with many nations was the negative and positive governance of most leaders in the world. Recently, the former president of South Korea, Park Geun-Hye has been facing a lot of cases during his governance.

On NBC News report, the former South Korea President Park Geun-Hye was currently overthrown in her position as the head of state. Last Monday, the ex-president formally charged with 18 serious crimes such as abuse of power, extortion, leaking state secrets and bribery.

It was first in history that a female president in South Korea forces out from her office after a calm protest. The former president Park Geun-Hye was reported of being indicted in December, extracted her power and arrested last month.

Moreover, former President in South Korea, Park Geun-Hye was detained at the nearest detention facility in Seoul. The CEO of Lotte, Shin Dong-bin was also impeached by prosecutors for his connection to Park Geun-Hye and Choi Soon-sil which he offered a $6 million as an exchange for a well-paid government license to establish the latest duty-free shop.

The former president, Park Geun-Hye case was expected to have assigned three-judge panel which they set the first hearing and presume as significant court trial after the ex-president in 1979 to 1988 sentenced to death. The 1979 president Chun Doo-hwan's friend was also put to death while his successor Roh Tae-woo sentenced to put in prison for almost 23 years on bribery, as New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, Kwon Young Gook, a lawyer who represent the umbrella group with 82 local NGOs or known as "The Movement to Oust Park Guen Hye" said that they "pity" to have a third president to have accused of bribery but it also serve as a good example which no one can be over their law. If the former president in South Koreas proven guilty of bribery charges, she will get the 12-year imprisonment or led to lifetime detention.