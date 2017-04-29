'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Game Reveals Kylo Ren, Rey Costumes for Upcoming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Movie

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the 8th and upcoming movie from the franchise. It is one of the most anticipated films ever but not a lot of information has been revealed yet. However, a pre-order bonus from the game, "Star Wars Battlefront 2" shows a little preview of what Kylo Ren and Rey might look in the movie.

Full images of the "Star Wars: Last Jedi" costumes of Kylo Ren and Rey have been posted by GameStop Ireland. According to IGN, the costumes come as a pre-order bonus for the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" game which will be released on November 14 this year for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Game Spot notes that Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver) has a distinct robe sans the hood. He also is not wearing a helmet and it is not known if he will ever be wearing one. Meanwhile, Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) looks to have Jedi robes similar to that of Luke Skywalker.

According to the official "Star Wars Battlefront 2" game, those who will pre-order either the standard or deluxe edition of the game will receive the exclusive Kylo Ren and Rey costumes. However, the site noted that the costumes are only "inspired" from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" movie. With only information available about the film, it's hard to tell if the characters will have these costumes.

The good news is that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be in theaters on December 15 this year. This means that the confirmation of whether Kylo Ren and Rey in "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will have the same costumes in the movie will be answered in less than a month.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will also feature the late Carrie Fisher, Mark amill, Oscar ISaac, Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega and more. The upcoming movie will finally answer the biggest fan question of who Rey's parents truly are.