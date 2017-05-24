Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Salma Hayek brings a mariachi band to Cannes' party (VIDEO)

You can take the boys out of Mexico, but you can't take Mexico out of the boys. This is exactly what happened yesterday night when Mexican celebrities decided to party in Cannes´ 70th Anniversary party.

 

Guillermo del Toro, Salma Hayek, Gael García, Diego Luna and González Iñárritu showed up their hidden musical talents to France with a mariachi band.

Salma Hayek had organized the performance as a surprise, according to the Hollywood Reporter. But her generosity didn´t stop there. She also brought 11 bottles from Paris, and called it a "gift for Thierry [Fremaux]," director of the Cannes Film Festival.

Isabelle Huppert, Berenice Bejo, Benicio del Toro, Michel Hazanavicius among others also joined the serenade.

Here's a glimpse of what happened yesterday night at the gala:

