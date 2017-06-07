Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 08, 2017 | Updated at 5:19 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Catholic Saint's Brain Stolen From Italian Church

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 07, 2017 03:38 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
The theft has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community in Italy.

The theft has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community in Italy.(Photo : Salesian Congregation)

Authorities in Italy are looking for the thieves who stole relics of St. John "Don" Bosco, founder of the Salesian religious order, from a basilica east of Turin.

The relics, including a piece of brain tissue from Bosco, were stolen from the Catholic church bearing the saint's name near Turin on Saturday, after a group of pilgrims left the site. Members of the faithful and of the cloth are now praying for its safe return.

"We hope and pray for this relic to soon return to its rightful place, at Colle Don Bosco, precisely where Don Bosco himself was born." said Father Francesco Cereda in a statement released Tuesday.

St. John Bosco was famous for preaching, educating, and being charitable to street children around Italy. He was beatified in 1929 and formally made a saint by Pope Pius XI in 1934.

Theft of religious artifacts of historical value aren't uncommon to Italy. In 2014, thieves stole a relic containing former pope and now Saint John Paul II's blood from a church in central Abruzzo, but threw it away as they fled thinking it worthless, the Associated Press reported. Authorities later recovered the relic.

Among the devotees of Saint Bosco is chatter of dealing with potential ransom demands from the thieves, but they are remaining steadfast in their faith.

"We are also sure that as it has happened, a relic of Don Bosco can be stolen, but Don Bosco cannot be taken away from us and the many pilgrims who visit these places every day," said Father Ezio Orsini, Rector of Basilica of St. Bosco.

Tagsitaly, Catholic Church, Theft, relic, Saint John Bosco, religion

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Ariana Grande’s Emotional One Love Manchester Concert Receives Praise from Celebrities on Twitter

Dad’s Selfie with Son Born with Heart Defect Goes Viral

Latin Lives & Immigration

us visa NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

National Doughnut Day The Bodyguard Musical

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

These players are breaking backboards and the bank.
A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
King James

LeBron James Break MJ's Playoff Scoring Record
Manchester United wins big for a wounded city.

Man United Europa Victory Heals City In Need
Lionel Messi isn't getting off scot-free.

Lionel Messi Loses Tax Fraud Case
Salsa dancing in the end zone finally unbanned by NFL.

NFL Suddenly Remembers to Have Fun

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics