Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 08, 2017 | Updated at 5:13 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Harvard Revoked Admissions Offers to 10 Students For Sharing Racist Memes

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 08, 2017 01:02 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Ten propsective students are on the chopping block for what they thought were private comments.

Ten propsective students are on the chopping block for what they thought were private comments.(Photo : Getty Images)

Harvard University has rescinded offers of admissions to at least ten prospective members of its Class of 2021 for trading images of an illicit and racist nature through a private Facebook group chat.

According to student newspaper The Crimson, incoming freshmen who were offered early acceptance formed a Facebook group in December titled "Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens" and grew to nearly 100 members in size. In the group, various images and jokes of a racist and anti-Semitic tone were exchanged. One joke in particular referred to a hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child as "piñata time"

As the group swelled with members and activity, university officials found out about the group and its contents. Harvard administrators emailed students in mid-April who posted offensive material demanding they show everything they had posted in the group. The offending students were then notified they could not attend the school's visiting freshman event that month and that their admissions offers had been revoked.

Harvard University spokeswoman Rachael Dane declined to comment or reveal the names of the indivduals affected, stating that Harvard doesn't discuss the admissions status of individual applicants. The university tells accepted students that their offers can be withdrawn in full if their behavior "brings into question their honesty, maturity or moral character," among a variety of other reasons.

Some of last year's admitted freshmen class engaged in similar behavior using an app called GroupMe, which sends group text chats. That time however, they were only criticized by university administrators but not individually punished or removed from school.

TagsHarvard University, education, College Students, Racism, memes, Rejection

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Harvard Scientists Create Solid Hydrogen By Squeezing Into Metal For The First Time

Sofia Richie “People don’t know I’m black”; Is the model furious on Racism comments?

Mexican Businessman Carlos Slim Launches Free Educational Website, Seeks to Donate Secondhand Phones

United Airlines Racism Aboard Went Viral On Social Media; Oscar Munoz Says Sorry For The Outrage

US&World

us visa Robert Selby

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

National Doughnut Day 2017

Happy National Doughnut Day 2017! Find Out Who Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts

If you are going to cheat on your diet during breakfast, lunch or dinner, best do it now on National Doughnut Day
Sometimes a dog isn't a girl's best friend.

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Had Dog Peeing On It
Georgina Morillo Orgullosa

Latinas New Orgullosa Campaign Challenges Beauty Misconceptions
The Smithsonian Latino Center is a place for us to remember and grow.

Smithsonian Latino Center Turns 20
National Wine Day is upon us.

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day
Rompers

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)
Despacito

Luis Fonsi reveals why you just can’t stop singing Despacito

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics