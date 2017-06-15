Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 15, 2017 | Updated at 11:39 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

London Tower Fire: Colombian girl is missing

By Stephanie Valenzuela (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 02:40 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Jessica Urbano Ramirez

Jessica Urbano Ramirez(Photo : @akalamusic/Twitter)

It was one of the worst fires in London in modern history. The residential Grenfell Tower in West London quickly went up ablaze at around one in the morning, British time, engulfing much of the building. The fire has already taken 17 lives, dozens injured and many residents missing.

In the Latino community there is a 12-year-old girl whom is missing, named Jessica Urbano Ramirez. She was born in England although her family came to England in the 70s from Cali, Colombia. People are starting to become desperate for answers, including actor, Noel Clarke. The british actor pleaded for answers on Twitter:

Her aunt Ana Ospina believes she was seen taken to a hospital for treatment but it has not been confirmed.

 

Jessica's relatives stated "If anyone sees Jessica she should come to The Harrow Centre where the family are waiting for her. Or speak to any police officer to guide her".

Lasti time Jessica was heard of was around 1:30 A.M. when she called her mom from an unknown phone to tell her what had happened and that she was with a group of people in the fire escape in the stairs. Their apartment was located on the 20th floor.

So far there is no cause of the fire, as investigators are beginning an investigation into the fire and arrests could even be made. So far there are no other Latinos missing, as for casualties, the names are yet to be released.

An emergency number - 0800 0961 233 - has been set up for anyone concerned about friends or family.

TagsJessica Urbano Ramirez, colombian, greenfell tower, london, fire, missing

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Major Frank Rubio To Become First Salvadoran-American Astronaut And Joins A Prestigious Club Of Latinos In Space

Trump Border Policy Unwittingly Increases Cash Transfers From The U.S. To Mexico

Diego Luna Cheats Death In The "Flatliners" Remake Trailer

Parents Found Guilty For Causing Baby's Death After Feeding Him Vegetarian Milk

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution

We still don't know how Bigfoot fits into this.
Ten propsective students are on the chopping block for what they thought were private comments.

Harvard Revoked Admissions Offers to 10 Students For Sharing Racist Memes
The theft has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community in Italy.

Catholic Saint's Brain Stolen From Italian Church
SNAP Undocumented Immigrant

The Fear of Deportation are Scaring Immigrants Away from Food Stamps in US
Girl studying

A Mother’s Rewrite of First Grader’s Sexist Homework Assignment Goes Viral
QPark Romper

Asian Man Walks 10 Hours in NYC Wearing Romper
One Love Manchester Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s Emotional One Love Manchester Concert Receives Praise from Celebrities on Twitter

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics