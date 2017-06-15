London Tower Fire: Colombian girl is missing

It was one of the worst fires in London in modern history. The residential Grenfell Tower in West London quickly went up ablaze at around one in the morning, British time, engulfing much of the building. The fire has already taken 17 lives, dozens injured and many residents missing.

In the Latino community there is a 12-year-old girl whom is missing, named Jessica Urbano Ramirez. She was born in England although her family came to England in the 70s from Cali, Colombia. People are starting to become desperate for answers, including actor, Noel Clarke. The british actor pleaded for answers on Twitter:

Friends niece Jessica Urbano Ramiez is missing. help search hospitals or say if seen her: Contact 07919410974 or @MakeupAna #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/OyBU7vYqzg Advertisement — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) June 14, 2017

Her aunt Ana Ospina believes she was seen taken to a hospital for treatment but it has not been confirmed.

My niece Jessica is still missing #GrenfellFire we are searching hospitals and not been given any news please have her in your prayers pic.twitter.com/mHpL0U8wHO — Ana Ospina (@MakeupAna) June 15, 2017

Jessica's relatives stated "If anyone sees Jessica she should come to The Harrow Centre where the family are waiting for her. Or speak to any police officer to guide her".

Lasti time Jessica was heard of was around 1:30 A.M. when she called her mom from an unknown phone to tell her what had happened and that she was with a group of people in the fire escape in the stairs. Their apartment was located on the 20th floor.

So far there is no cause of the fire, as investigators are beginning an investigation into the fire and arrests could even be made. So far there are no other Latinos missing, as for casualties, the names are yet to be released.

An emergency number - 0800 0961 233 - has been set up for anyone concerned about friends or family.