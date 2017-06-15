Diego Luna Cheats Death In The "Flatliners" Remake Trailer

The 90's supernatural cult classic "Flatliners" is getting a sleek new sequel due out in theaters this September.

Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, and "Rogue One" star Diego Luna are cast as members of a group of medical students who are a bit too curious about what happens when we die and being to experiment on themselves to find out. Stopping their hearts for short periods of time and monitoring what happens next, they at first feel thrilled but then each begin to be haunted by terrifying visions of the afterlife.

This appears to be a "soft reboot" to Joel Schumacher's 1990 cult hit about heartthrob medical students Kevin Bacon, Julia Roberts, and Kiefer Sutherland who choose to toy with death after classes. Although Sutherland himself doesn't appear in this trailer, he is slated to appear in the upcoming sequel, hopefully as an older disapproving medical professional who's seen the other side.