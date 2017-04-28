Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Review

By Honey A. Demecillo
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017
The Handmaid’s Tale Trailer (Official) • The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale Trailer (Official) • The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu(Photo : Hulu / YouTube)

The long wait is over, since "The Handmaid's Tale" already releases on April 26 in Hulu which they premier three episodes together with "American God." The two movie series was adopted by a book and now it's available on television.

Hulu's new American television series "The Handmaid's Tale" was adapted from a novel by Margaret Atwood in 1985. On the first episode, it was started with Elisabeth Moss running towards on her daughter that took minutes before they have been abducted.

It was only then viewed in the future that Elisabeth Moss's character was a handmaid and obliged her to have babies. Her character was wearing a white bonnet with a blood red dress, on NPR report.

There is a scene were Elisabeth Moss's character was sitting in one room of a huge house and cover her body with a thick blanket. Her character was known as "Offred" and hinted on a scene that she had another name but they forbid her to use it.

The American television network, Hulu brings their debut series "The Handmaid's Tale" very relatable for Elisabeth Moss's role who are imprisoned on a current world she lives in. The different genre of Margaret Atwood's novel was observed that every fertile woman is been abducted and forced to work as Handmaids to well-known leaders in their society for having an environmental contamination that causes woman unable to have babies.

Moreover, on episode three of American television series "The Handmaid's Tale" was compared to US President Donald Trump administration after the election. According to Samira Wiley, one of "The Handmaid's Tale" cast that the message of the show was very obvious, as CNN reported.

Samira Wiley opinion was based on what the society has been going through most especially on critics who is not seen and heard. Meanwhile "The Handmaid's Tale" will cast by Joseph Fiennes as "The Commander" of 10 episodes, Elisabeth Moss act as "Offred," Yvonne Strahovski played as "Serena Joy" and Samira Wiley on her role as "Moira."

