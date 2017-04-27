James Cameron Ready To Tape Four “Avatar” Sequels

After a long wait, at last, the sequel to "Avatar" are on its way to cinemas and hit the big screen. Finally, James Cameron made up in mind and set a release date for his upcoming four "Avatar" sequel.

The upcoming 20th Century Fox film is not far to happen since last Saturday "Avatar" Facebook page posted a photo of James Cameron and production crew with a capture saying " Avatar was on its way to start its four sequels." The caption also added that the Avatar's journey will start in four consecutive years on December, 18, 17, 20, and 19.

The confirmation of James Cameron was not it's first since he already announced that there would be a sequel to "Avatar" in December 2014. On New York Times report, the 62-year old filmmaker was reported spending $16 million to purchase a 2,500 acres farmland in New Zealand which he planned to build a planet Pandora.

"Avatar 2" film was known to get released in 2012 but moved from 2015. However, the film was still not seen on the expected date releases and was moved from 2017 that becomes 2018 and finally, James Cameron revealed that the film will happen on 2020, as Forbes reported.

But most of the viewers are not convinced on the "Avatar" director James Cameron's revelation since the announced date releases were postponed three times. Moreover, it was expected that the original actors of the film "Avatar" like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver will return to their role in the upcoming sequels.

Sam Worthington will play the role as "Jake Sully," Zoe Saldana as "Neytiri," Sigourney Weaver was known for her character as "Grace" and Stephen Lang as "Colonel Miles," if they were still portraying their characters on the upcoming four sequels. Meanwhile, Disney will open their "Avatar" themed planet Pandora section at Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Orlando, Florida.