Sony Xperia XZ Premium Latest News: Sony's Flagship Phone That Soon Comes With Bronze Pink

Sony Xperia XZ Premium has been released for a couple of months as Sony's flagship with two different color variants. Within six months on from the release of its latest flagship, the Japanese giant firm was certainly throwing everything for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

According to Android Police, Sony Xperia XZ Premium will be adding a new color variant, the Bronze Pink that is ready to release in June. The new variant will also carry the same Snapdragon 835 processor with a 4K panel that measures 5.5 inches that feature IP68 dust/water resistance.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium color designer, Satoshi Aoyagi said that the firm wanted to find a color that is warm to the eyes and at the same time illuminates every design and premium features of the phone. Powering the new variant is also has a new chip just like the first phone that was officially announced.

Moreover, Trusted Reviews added that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium Bronze Pink variant will only available in a selected markets only and it is confirmed that there are some outlets in the UK will also have the new color variant of Sony Xperia XZ Premium. The said color variant will also carry a 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an expandable microSD.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium will have a bigger version of the Xperia XZ that has higher specs. The phone is thinner that has 7.9mm but a little bit heavier at 195g maybe because of its larger screen and its bigger battery. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium will include a 5.3mm headphone jack. The other main thing is the phone borrows from the Xperia Z5 Premium screen size display of 5.5-inch.

However, there are additional features that might the consumer tempt to buy, which Sony Xperia XZ Premium lends its 4K HDR technology from Sony's Bravia TV range. Aside from the TV range, it also includes a fingerprint scanner, USB-C, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3230mAh battery capacity.