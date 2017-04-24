Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 24, 2017 08:12 AM EDT
Logitech G413 Carbon Review - The Best Gaming Companion?

Logitech G413 Carbon Review - The Best Gaming Companion?(Photo : TekTick/ YouTube)

Logitech G413 mechanical keyboard is the newest gaming keyboard that contains Romer-G gaming switch. With the combination of Romer-G switch and with the advanced processing techniques of Logitech G engineering, the keyboard will offer a serious performance that gains with the leading competition.

According to Digital Trends, the Logitech G413 keyboard has come with two variants: the Carbon unit that has an elemental red backlight, and the Silver unit that carries iconic white backlight that is exclusively available to Best Buy. The Logitech G413 is a full-sized keyboard with a measurement of 17.5 x 4.1 x 1.4 inches, which is seriously saved a room.

In the box, the Logitech G413 keyboard comes with two braided USB cable with an USB Type-A connectors at the end that is used for connecting a mouse on the keyboard. With this budget priced mechanical keyboard, it also has replaceable keys for common gaming keys, it includes Q, W, A, S, D, E, R, 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, which the gamers can easily find them.

Logitech G413 keyboard has to ditch media keys on the board, Destructoid added, that is why the F9 key until the Pause key can only be used its function while holding the FN key. The functional keys can also reprogram, control the intensity, and its pattern of the lightning while linking up profiles with its individual games.

The Logitech G413 has a similarity from the previous Logitech keyboard aside from the first colored lighting and the extra keys. To test out, the Logitech G413 keyboard is amazing and responsive when typing long words because it requires a minimum pressure to produce words, unlike the traditional keyboard.

The Logitech G413 keyboard system requirements do not require any specific Windows, internet connection, and a 150MB hard drive space for the software download. The mechanical keyboard will be available with the price of $90.

