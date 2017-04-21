Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Beyonce Announced As One Of The Winners In Peabody Awards For Her 'Lemonade'; Donald Glover Joined The Victory

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 03:40 PM EDT
Beyoncé To be Honored With Peabody Award

Beyoncé To be Honored With Peabody Award(Photo : Wochit Entertainment/ YouTube)

Most women are having a body conscious after being pregnant and worried that might their husband did not like them which feels they were very unresponsive in every way. But the upcoming mother, Beyonce prove it wrong since she won Peabody awards.

Last Thursday, Beyonce proclaimed as the winner of Peabody award for her studio album "Lemonade" last year. The award was joined by the 33-year old actor Donald Glover in his important scene on the American comedy series "Atlanta."

The Peabody had a massive number of entries but only select 25-35 winners which Beyonce and Donald Glover. Both artists were part of the 60 finalists to won the award to encourage and captive the viewers and listeners to the stories by using modern journalism.

According to Peabody judges, the "Lemonade" by Beyonce brings out bravery and depth meaning to listeners which have a deep imagination about on women lives, color and the friendship that is very rare to hear on American widespread culture, Billboard reported. Donald Glover scene on "Atlanta" was appreciated also which they called as "enchanting series" that deals about the two young black men who having troubled to explore and enjoined things they are more cheerful to do.

On NPR report, the 2016 music and documentary by HBO Canada was also announced as Peabody winner which is very interesting and skilled history in hip-hop music. Hip-Hop Evolution was consists of interviews by proficient moguls, DJs, and MCs which is present at the very start.

Moreover, Beyonce had the pride to raise women banners that being pregnant is not an obstruction to fulfill everything and achieve anything. The 35-year-old actress really impressed her fans since she won another achievement despite for having baby bumps which made her so proud of.

Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter gained massive awards such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Award, MTV Europe Music Awards, and Brit Awards. But Beyonce was also a favorite artist by a young person since she was selected as Kid's Choice Award for Favorite Song.

