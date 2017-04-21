Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017 | Updated at 6:09 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

HTC U, A Flagship Model That Features Embedded Unique Edge Sense Technology

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 08:37 AM EDT
HTC U Ultra Review: Ultra Sized Phone With an Ultra Price

HTC U Ultra Review: Ultra Sized Phone With an Ultra Price(Photo : Android Authority / YouTube)

After the rumors about the new HTC smartphone, the Taiwanese firm teases on Twitter that the upcoming handset is dubbed the HTC U. As indicated in the Twitter, the said device will make its way on May 16, 2017, in its home country.

According to CNBC, the HTC U will carry out an embedded sensor called "Edge Sense" that can allow the user to perform a task by swiping or squeezing the both sides of the frame. Evan Blass said that the firm has been struggling in making high-end smartphones and turned into a technological centerpiece for the upcoming Android Nougat 7.1 powered flagship phone.

The details of HTC U concept could launch apps, can perform voice searches and can do self-unlock through a pressure input in the edges. For the rest of the features, the smartphone is empowered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, which has the same processor like Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Aside from the Snapdragon processor, 9to5Google added that the HTC U will have also comes with a 5.5-inch QHD screen display. The customers will get 64Gb up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB or 6GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. It will wear a 12Mp rear and 16MP front-facing camera and an Android Nougat 7.1.

HTC U is expected to skin the latest version of HTC's love-it-or-hate-it user interface, the Sense 9 on the top. The device's feature will surely be a stand out from the flagship model because of its prominent implementation of the idea.

In a recent market, the Taiwanese firm has been failed to compete for the high-end handsets like Apple and Samsung, but HTC U has been challenged with Oppo and Vivo, where it belongs to the mid-tier category. The HTC U is to be the final name, which has been called by the codename "Ocean" in recent times.

SEE ALSO

2018 Lexus NX: A Crossover Updated Version With Chassis Tweaks and Upgraded Interior

European Union Worried On Turkish Referendum Results; Voting Process Have Irregularities

South Korea Former President, Park Geun-Hye Impeached By Prosecutors For Serious Crimes Under Her Governance

Gwen Stefani Spend The Whole Weekend With Her Family And Blake Shelton

Amazon Echo Speaker Device Will Be Teamed Up Into Alexa

TagsHTC U flagship, HTC U, Edge Sense, htc ocean

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Platinum 24K Gold

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!

The last "Shattered Alliances" trailer has been released.
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics