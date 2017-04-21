HTC U, A Flagship Model That Features Embedded Unique Edge Sense Technology

After the rumors about the new HTC smartphone, the Taiwanese firm teases on Twitter that the upcoming handset is dubbed the HTC U. As indicated in the Twitter, the said device will make its way on May 16, 2017, in its home country.

According to CNBC, the HTC U will carry out an embedded sensor called "Edge Sense" that can allow the user to perform a task by swiping or squeezing the both sides of the frame. Evan Blass said that the firm has been struggling in making high-end smartphones and turned into a technological centerpiece for the upcoming Android Nougat 7.1 powered flagship phone.

The details of HTC U concept could launch apps, can perform voice searches and can do self-unlock through a pressure input in the edges. For the rest of the features, the smartphone is empowered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, which has the same processor like Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Aside from the Snapdragon processor, 9to5Google added that the HTC U will have also comes with a 5.5-inch QHD screen display. The customers will get 64Gb up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB or 6GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. It will wear a 12Mp rear and 16MP front-facing camera and an Android Nougat 7.1.

HTC U is expected to skin the latest version of HTC's love-it-or-hate-it user interface, the Sense 9 on the top. The device's feature will surely be a stand out from the flagship model because of its prominent implementation of the idea.

In a recent market, the Taiwanese firm has been failed to compete for the high-end handsets like Apple and Samsung, but HTC U has been challenged with Oppo and Vivo, where it belongs to the mid-tier category. The HTC U is to be the final name, which has been called by the codename "Ocean" in recent times.