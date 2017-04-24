Cassini-Huygens: NASA's Space Probe Will Make Its 'Grand Finale' With A Close Encounter With Saturn's Moon

Cassini-Huygens, a NASA's spacecraft that is set to explore the Saturn is now on its final journey. For 20 years of traveling in the solar system, Cassini-Huygens was the first space probes have flown into Saturn's orbit and its Huygens first touched down on Saturn's moon called Titan in January 2005.

According to WIRED, Cassini-Huygens has been spending 13 years of studying Saturn and its moon Titan. The mission is supposed to be all about Saturn but while Cassini-Huygens is traveling around Saturn, the scientist found something rare on the Saturn's moons, the Titan and Enceladus.

Cassini-Huygens has been incredible in returning a remarkable data and photos of the ringed planet. Cassini-Huygens' input shows Saturn's moon Titan has Earth-like processes like clouds, rain, sand dunes, volcanos, and even rivers and lakes of methane and ethane. Moreover, Cassini-Huygens missions allow the scientist to study about Saturn's ring size, temperature, and its composition.

Cassini-Huygens will make its farewell tour on Saturn's system on April 22 and five months later will begin its "Grand Finale" by burning up into Saturn's crushing atmosphere on September 15, Space reported. The Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker said that the grand finale of Cassini-Huygens is just another brand new mission because the space probe will show the biggest discoveries on its final orbit.

Cassini-Huygens journey in space gives answers to the scientist and gives an idea of the life on its moons. Moreover, Cassini-Huygens mission also shows how dynamic Saturn's rings is and with a unique environment, which gives the scientists a better understanding on how the planets build up around the sun.

Cassini-Huygens will also map the planet's gravity and its magnetic fields as it enters the Saturn's surface and the scientist hoping that the space probe can provide important insights while the interior is rotating so fast. The Cassini-Huygens is a cooperative project mission of NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and Italian Space Agency.