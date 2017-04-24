Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: A Mid-Range Phone That Is Good Enough To Handle Multiple Tasks

After facing the issue about the fiasco of Samsung Note 7, the Samsung company has been trying to deliver a device that will stand out from the rest. Arguably, Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the best-improved smartphone and most stunning design that will make a better step forward of an all-screen phone.

Forbes learned that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 will be wearing a jaw-dropping compact and durable designs. The screen will have a long and narrow 5.8-inch QHD with infinity screen that produces a clearest, sharpest, and lovely colors that make the movie a beautiful to watch.

The Samsung Galaxy S8's body will have a 68.1mm wide with a much-improved battery life to boot and the most tactile phone to date. The Samsung's Home button is replaced with a software navigation keys that acts both software and hardware button in one.

According to Tech Radar, the main issue of Samsung Galaxy S8 is the biometrics that takes the time to unlock the phone and a little bit confusing. To compare with the other phones, Samsung Galaxy S8 is absolutely fast phone with a snappy performance specifically when loading such large amounts of data.

There will be no more camera wedge-shaped to protect the lens and the most interesting part is that camera of Samsung Galaxy S8, which will carry a 12MP in rear camera with iOS and 8MP in front-facing. Moreover, the phone will carry the fresh Bixby, a Samsung's newly acquired digital assistant technology, however, Bixby will not support the voice commands at the releasing date.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is also a water resistant with a deep of 1.5m for 30 minutes and hopefully a scratch resistant as it used a Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is simply beautiful but surprisingly rich in brightness range with excellent viewing angles. The wireless charging also worked well with a 5W pad and a quick charging via USB-C cable.