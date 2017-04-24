American Airlines As The Second Worst Service In 2017; Effectiveness Approach To Test Airlines Crew

After the horrific incident made by United Airlines' crew, forcing their passenger violently just to abort the flight for them to feel comfortable, currently, other airlines are having difficulty on dealing its customers' needs. American Airlines was the newest and latest airlines reported of their inappropriate approach to their passenger.

Another video went viral in social media regarding on a confrontation between American Airlines crew and passenger aboard the flight. Indeed, the video was taken on Friday by another passenger who is very curious of the arguments.

The whole incident was not taken at the very beginning of the confrontation and only record the unexpected approach by the American Airlines crew during on a flight from San Francisco to Dallas, as CNN reported. The confrontation was the newest issue this month of April two weeks after the bloody confrontation by the United Airlines in their Chinese passenger.

Advertisement

United Airlines gained a massive criticism around social media and most especially by business professionals who feared to book a flight from them. But the most enraged after the incident, United Airlines blame the passenger and not by their employees.

American Airlines video started with a female passenger crying holding her baby and please the flight attendant to give her back the stroller. While a concerned male passenger comes with anger and warned the attendant not to do it for him or else he will get a punch.

But the American Airlines crew said that he better stay out of the trouble and evoke the male passenger to hit him instead of calming himself and do the appropriate approach Meanwhile, American Airlines quickly respond on the issue between their crew and to the reported passenger who gets a violent assistant from the airlines, on Fox News report.

Moreover, American Airlines give a comfortable adjustment and offer their first class to the female passenger. American Airlines stated their apology to the female passenger and to her family for their attendants impolite assistant.