Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti: All-in-One Graphics Card With Built-in Water Cooling Solution

Corsair and MSI made a partnership to developed a most powerful graphics cards, dubbed the Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti. Though technically Titan XP is the most powerful graphics card as of now, but it is far more expensive than Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti, which comes with affordable price.

Corsair said that their own Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti will carry a built-in cooler that runs almost 50 percent than the Founders Edition and the performance is increased by 10 percent. The cooler that is attached with Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti is the Corsair Hydro Series H55 AiO cooler. The cooler is made up of the micro-fin copper base that heatsinks and keep the memory and power delivery circuit cool.

Cooling the radiator of Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti uses a magnetic levitation and engineered rotor that reduces the noise output, as it physically suspends the fan rotor from the fan motor while in the operation. With the 4-pin PWM fan control, the users can take a tweak and tune the Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti's cooling that suits its system to keep cool and quite.

Advertisement

According to Windows Central, the Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti clock speed will reach as low as 1,480MHz in silent mood up to 1,620MHz. The graphics cards push its performance even further to drive today's most demanding games in high-frames but stunning 4K resolution. The cards are equipped with 11GB of GDDR5X memory, a 352-bit memory bus, and the 3584 CUDA cores.

The Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti card has a silent game and OC modes. It can also consume 250watts along and at least 600 watts of power supply. It also offers a three Display Port of 1.4 connectors and HDMI 2.0 port with a dual-link DVI-D port. The Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti will be available on Corsair's official site with the price of $800, while the standard Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti will cost $700.