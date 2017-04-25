Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 | Updated at 12:24 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

US President Donald Trump Calls International Space Station To Congratulate Astronaut’s Achievement

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 11:21 AM EDT
President Donald Trump Calls International Space Station To Congratulate Astronaut | NBC News

President Donald Trump Calls International Space Station To Congratulate Astronaut | NBC News(Photo : NBC News / YouTube)

US President Donald Trump called NASA female astronaut Peggy Whitson from International Space Station to congratulate her for the success. The 57-year old female astronaut stayed 534 days in space and beat the record of her colleague, Jeff William.

During US President Donald Trump call to Peggy Whitson from International Space Station, he mentioned that he want the female astronaut to speed up into Mars in next three years. While the new female title holder of man in space answered the US President on positive view but took to long to happen since it will cost very expensive.

On Independent report, US President Donald Trump replied Peggy Whitson that it will likely to happen in his second term if ever he were be elected again this coming 2025. President Donald Trump seems very excited on NASA's next achievement which he assumed that the astronauts will take another step but this time it would be Mars.

Meanwhile, NASA set a plan to speed up in Mars by 2030 since the US President Donald Trump signed a bill which states to have funded the next project. But there is no clear evidence if President Donald Trump was serious or just joking in his statement during his call to the International Space Station from the Oval office to congratulate Peggy Whitson.

According to NASA astronaut, Peggy Whitson that the bill signed by US President Donald Trump in March giving the fund of $19.5 billion for the agency to send astronauts from the desired planet this coming 2030s. President Donald Trump seems very serious on his statement saying that the mission is not far from possible and might be happening in advance, claimed by New York Times.

Moreover, US President Donald Trump call from the International Space Station was accompanied by Ivanka Trump who set behind his side and Dr. Kate Rubins. Dr. Peggy Whitson was seen standing with another astronaut who come in space last week, Col. Jack Fischer.

SEE ALSO

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: A Mid-Range Phone That Is Good Enough To Handle Multiple Tasks

American Airlines As The Second Worst Service In 2017; Effectiveness Approach To Test Airlines Crew

Cassini-Huygens: NASA's Space Probe Will Make Its 'Grand Finale' With A Close Encounter With Saturn's Moon

Beyonce Announced As One Of The Winners In Peabody Awards For Her 'Lemonade'; Donald Glover Joined The Victory

Tagsinternational space station, Donald Trump, NASA news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Pretty Little Liars series finale Sarada

Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4

After not playing in Game 3, Warrior's Star Kevin Durant is still listed as questionable for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant suffered a left calf strain during Game 1 and is now unlikely to return for the remainder of this series.
Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics