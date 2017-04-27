Tesla's Superchargers Station Will Be Expanding Globally By 2018

Tesla's Supercharger network was the first to launch in 2012 that has grown more than 4,500 charging outlets around the globe. But today, Tesla confirmed that the company is planning to double the number os Superchargers stations by the end of 2017.

According to The Verge, Tesla will expand its Superchargers station from 9,000 to 15,000 connectors. However, the most interesting part of Tesla's plan is that the company is wanted to set-up a charging center in street-parking that the customers may have an easy access to a daily charging. The company's objective goal is to continue to become more reliable and abundant.

Tesla's Superchargers station are charging outlets of Tesla's EV vehicles, which provides 273 km of range in 30 minutes of charging. It might be critical for a company-operated charging network to help the owners who travel a long distance on their EV vehicles or those owners who have limited access to charging at home.

However, CNBC reported that Tesla is encouraged the owners to charge their EV vehicles overnight at home to be able the owners to have a long travel. Currently, Tesla company operates 830 Superchargers stations that support 200,000 customers worldwide. In Australia, Tesla company has been rolling out Supercharging stations that are currently connecting Melbourne and Gold Coast.

The Tesla company will build larger sites in the busiest travel routes to help several Tesla vehicles to charge simultaneously. The company will also build Superchargers stations along the highways to allow the owners to charge quickly. It seems that Tesla's envisions of Superchargers stations is similar to the traditional fuel stations and parking lots.

Tesla company prepare for its first mass-market as the company continues to increase its Model S and Model X fleet. Building more Superchargers stations is the company's greatest priority, meaning there will be no more drivers waiting just to charge the vehicle and will also broadening its charging locations inside the city station as well.