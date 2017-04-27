Gwen Stefani Shared A Fake Tattoo Wearing With His Sons; Adam Levine Nearly Offended By The Singer

GWEN STEFANI’s Sons Draw On Tattoos To Be Just Like BLAKE SHELTON(Photo : \ \CELEBRITY NEWS AROUND THE WORLD/ /YouTube)

Previously, Gwen Stefani shared a photo of her family while having a happy Easter Sunday with her sweetheart Blake Shelton. Currently, she posted a new photo with her kid's arm showing a tattoo while Adam Levine was reportedly not pleased with Gwen Stefani's latest picture.

When it comes to music, the two coaches of "The Voice," Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine have the same opinion which includes on hair color. But both of them were having a different outlook when it deals on body paint or tattoo.

Before the NBC competition series get started, Et online made an advance interview with Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani regarding on tattoo issue. Gwen Stefani intentionally made a fake tattoo to her sons just to match the body ink of her partner, Blake Shelton.

Speaking of a tattoo issue, Gwen Stefani asked a controversial question to Adam Levine regarding on his mom's feeling for having a lot of ink in his body. While the "Cold" singer easily answered Gwen Stefani with a question like "what is wrong with having a tattoo."

Gwen Stefani gave his sons Zuma Nesta Rock, who turn 9, Kingston James McGregor, 10, the oldest son of the singer-songwriter and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 3, with the same tattoo of Blake Shelton and posted on her Twitter account. Moreover, the 47-year old singer admits and clarifies that she likes tattoo and if ever her sons wanted one, it was something which they talk about deeply after going through it, on People report.

Having a body ink or tattoo brings a deeper meaning to a person's own life which also viewed on its behavior. However, Adam Levine gives the reason why he got many tattoos in his body.

According to the 38-year old singer-songwriter of "Don't Wanna Know," he got a tattoo because of his 7-month old daughter, Dusty Rose and his wife Behati Prinsloo. He explained clearly that the tattoo are purposely made for his family and not for being cool.