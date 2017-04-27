Tom Hardy Transformed Into A Real Life Superhero

The 39 years old "Mad Max" star Tom Hardy turns into a real life superhero mode in his hometown. Tom Hardy just caught a two suspected moped thieves hunted down and chase them all throughout in London street.

An eyewitness named Aren Pullen told via The Sun, that the actor flew after the rude noisy young man who had crashed a stolen moped and runs away. After the chasing, the suspect Tom proudly declared that he caught probably the suspect.

The witness also said that Tom Hardy chase the thieves across the building site and through the gardens and finally caught suspect down. After the chase, Tom Hardy collared the man before patted him down for concealed weapon.

According to BBC, Police spokesman of Richmond said that his team can clarify that two people are involved in the burglary. The police also said the two suspect taken to hospital with just a minor injuries.

Source also claimed another two teenagers was arrested from taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and different motoring offenses which the teenager remain in police custody. However, by the help of Tom Hardy, one of the suspects was detained and now facing theft charges.

Technically Tom Hardy really turns out into a superhero mode yet some people doubted and bother to ask how did Tom Hardy know that the moped was stolen. Meanwhile, the thing remains unclear as Tom Hardy doesn't give any further statement about the thievery.

Tom Hardy starred the blockbuster movie "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Revenant". Tom Hardy recently co-write and appeared in BBC drama "Taboo" and has several awards including London Evening Standard Theater Award for outstanding newcomer in the year 2003.

Tom Hardy's notable work includes the science fiction film "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002, the crime film "Rock n Rolla" in 2008, biographical psychological drama "Bronson" in 2008 and etc. Tom Hardy also has television roles include the HBO war drama miniseries "Band Of Brothers" in 2001, and his recent historical fiction series "Taboo."