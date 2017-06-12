Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Bachelor in Paradise Stops Production Over Corine Olympios Allegedly Not Giving Sexual Consent to DeMario Jackson

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 12, 2017 05:25 PM EDT
Corine Olympios and DeMario Jackson

Corine Olympios and DeMario Jackson(Photo : ABC/ Bachelor in Paradise)

ABC's hit television show, Bachelor in Paradise abruptly suspends production after an alleged sexual misconduct occurred between two cast members, Corine Olympios and DeMario Jackson, reports TMZ.

Production of Season 4 of BiP was shut down last week after contestant Corinne Olympios said that she did not give consent to have sexual relation with DeMario Jackson.

 

Olympios claims she blacked-out from drinking too much and blames the show's producers for not stopping and protecting her from having sex with fellow BiP contestant DeMario Jackson.

However, she doesn't blame Jackson because she said he was also drunk. Yet, Jackson said he was not in a blackout state and remembers the whole sexual encounter with Olympios - from "rubbing, touching and fingering" to licking her genitals, reports the gossip publication TMZ.

According to TMZ, people familiar with the footage of the 24-year-old Olympios and 30-year-old Jackson at a pool having sexual interactions say she was "fully engaged."

Besides shutting down production, Warner Bros. has launched a full investigation on the incident. But, there is no word if law enforcement in Mexico, where the reality show was being filmed, were informed of the specific sexual allegations between the two cast members.

Mexican officials from Sayulita police department told PEOPLE that they "had no knowledge of the alleged incident."

