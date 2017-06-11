Brown Girls Is Coming to HBO

If you enjoy original, authentic and beautiful storylines that are barely seen on television, then you will be excited over HBO's development deal to bring "Brown Girls," a web series that showcase the lives of two women, to its network.

After seeing the success of Issa Rae's hit HBO show, "Insecure," which came from her original web series "Awkward Black Girl," the network hopes they could hit another homerun by bringing in another web series into a their network.

"Brown Girls," the drama filled comedy of two roommates, premiered February on OpenTV's web series. The show is loosely based on the real-life friendship of co-creator and writer Fatimah Ashgar and her best friend, singer Jamila Woods.



BROWN GIRLS TRAILER from Sam Bailey on Vimeo.

Interestingly, even though the show features being a woman of color and the LGBTQ community in its storylines, Ashgar says this story doesn't speak for all women of color, instead it is another story of women that is not seen on television.

"I want people to see these characters as multifaceted, multilayered, complex human beings. This is not the narrative of every brown girl in the world. I'm only interested in adding to the narrative, because we can be a multitude of things," Ashgar told Elle magazine.

"Brown Girls" tells the story of Leila (Nabila Hossain), a South-Asian American Muslim women trying to balance her life, religion and her lesbian relationship. Leila's roommate, Patricia (Sonia Denis), is a young black struggling musician trying to become a successful artist in Chicago.

Since HBO's development deal is just that, a development deal. There are no guarantees the show will actually be on the network. This is the early stages where the studio decides whether to commit time and money to a project. But hey, if Ashgar continues to work with co-creator and director Samantha "Sam" Bailey, it is sure to get the greenlight.