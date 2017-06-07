Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 08, 2017

After becoming deaf, Mandy Harvey gives one of the most touching performances on America´s Got Talent (VIDEO)

Mandy Harvey America Got Talent

Mandy Harvey America Got Talent(Photo : America's Got Talent)

Mandy Harvey, a singer who is deaf, wowed judges, audiences and viewers when she sang her original song of motivation and inspiration on America's Got Talent.

The auditions for NBC's America's Got Talent showcased many talents, but none were as emotional as watching Mandy Harvey, who lost her hearing at the young age of 18, and now 10-years later she is wowing people with her singing.

Goosebumps, chills and even tears were felt during Harvey's performance that closed out the show tremendously. The heartfelt performance earned Harvey a golden buzzer, which moves her straight to the live shows.

Mandy Harvey Gets Golden Buzzer

Once Harvey's performance captivated everyone, Simon Cowell pounced on the buzzer as flickering golden confetti dropped down to close out Tuesday night's auditions.

The ukulele playing singer's amazing original song came with a personal tragic story of how she lost her hearing and gave up doing what she loved most, singing. A tissue disorder caused her to lose her hearing, which unfortunately, derailed her dreams of becoming a professional artist. But it's not just her talents that make Harvey an amazing person. It is her will and courage to triumph against physical disorder, which is the point she makes in her amazing song, "Try."

  Mexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  John Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  $350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  Here's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

