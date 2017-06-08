Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Is There a Winner Yet: Powerball Jackpot Keeps Climbing

By Ottoniel Campos
First Posted: Jun 08, 2017
Powerball Lottery Ticket

Powerball Lottery Ticket(Photo : AP)

Do you feeling lucky? Well, do you?

Since there weren't any winners on Wednesday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot leaps to $435 million, which would become the 11th largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

Saturday's drawing, with a cash option of $273.1 million, will unmistakably drive thousands and thousands of participants in the 44 states that includes Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

After purchasing a $2 Powerball ticket, players will select five white numbers from 1 to 69 and one red ball from 1 - 26.

The odds of picking the winning numbers to receive Powerball's grand prize are a lot to one. I mean 292,201,338 to one.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 are 5, 21, 57, 66, 69 and a Powerball of 13.

Even though there were no grand prize winners, four players matched all five white numbers to receive $1 million. Those winning tickets were sold in California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The highest Powerball drawing was $1.6 billion in January 2016. That drawing was won by a group of Tennessee workers. An Indiana player won the $435 Powerball jackpot, which was the 10th largest in the game's history.

For the latest Powerball news and information on instant tickets, raffles and other lottery games, head to Powerball.com.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved.

