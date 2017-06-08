US Visa Application Now Asks for Facebook and all Social Media Profiles

Travelling to the U.S. has become a bit more personal now that the Trump administration is vetting visa applicants with requests for all of their social media profiles, reports Reuters.

But, what does this mean for you, or your family or friends applying for a visa to enter the U.S.?

Under the new procedure consular officials can request for an applicants Facebook, Twitter or all of their social media profiles used within the last five years. Also, they can ask for email addresses, phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment information and an applicant's travel history.

Even though answering these new questions are voluntary, the form states that failure to provide the correct information may delay or prevent the processing of a visa applicant.