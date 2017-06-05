Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Fake Immigration Enforcement Fliers Threatens to Penalize Supporters of 'Illegal Immigration'

Jun 05, 2017
Fake U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement fliers were scattered all around Washington D.C. stating that it will penalize anyone supporting "illegal immigration."

Mayor  Muriel Bowser posted on Twitter that she is working with law enforcement and other city departments to remove the fliers, which have an official-looking U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo next to the words "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement" in large black letters.

"Sanctuary City Neighborhood Public Notice," begins to state the phony bologna letter that says there will be possible penalties for supporting illegal immigration.

Balkans Bohemia, who first saw the fliers a bit after 9 a.m. Thursday on his way to the train, shared an image of the fake flier on social media and was soon retweeted by the Mayor.

"I saw about six posters within a block and a half," Bohemia told ABC News. "Some were put up with tape and others with glue. Some of the ones hung with glue are still up because they are proving difficult to get off the pole."

"Just like false reports of immigration checkpoints or random sweeps, notices like these are dangerous and irresponsible," ICE spokesperson Carissa Cutrell told ABC News. "Any person who actively incites panic or fear of law enforcement is doing a disservice to the community, endangering public safety and the very people they claim to support and represent."

The nation's capital police department tweeted that it has a longstanding policy of not allowing officers of asking individuals about their citizenship or residency status. "Our immigrant community is a vital part of the fabric of our city," the tweet said.

Mayor Bowser and other agencies continue the effort to reassure the immigration community, their friends and family members that there are no threats of being penalized as an undocumented immigrant or a supporter of an undocumented immigrant.

 

 

