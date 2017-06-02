Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 02, 2017 05:13 AM EDT
President Trump is looking to reward anti-Castro Republican-based Cuban-Americans for their support by reversing many of the Obama administration's Cuba policies that relaxed travel bans and financial opportunities.

Mr. Trump, who pledged to a politically conservative Cuban-American population that strongly supported him in the elections, wants to announce the changes in Miami as early as June.

According to anonymous sources within Trump's administration to the New York Times, a decision on reversing these policies have not yet been set due to internal disagreements on how much one of President Obama's most significant foreign policy should be eliminated.

Mr. Trump's consideration on reversing this policy is nothing new. He has already threatened to abolish the deal citing Cuba's human rights abuses by the Castro government and has appointed Mauricio Claver-Carone, Obama's harshest critic over the Cuba deal, to the transition team for the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

In November, Trump tweeted that "If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal."

The thawing of Cuba relations and taking Cuba off the list of state sponsors of terrorism has caused a split between Trump's senior officials, who privately agree that the policy has improved the two country's relationship. The policy allows trades and has also improved travel and commerce, cooperation in intelligence, drug prohibition, scientific and academic research among others.

