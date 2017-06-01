Trump Pulls US From Paris Climate Deal: The World Reacts

Many around the world are not happy that President Donald Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords.

"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers," Trump said in a Thursday press conference.

The nonbinding deal agreed upon by a majority of the world's nations in a 2015 Paris conference seeks to keep nations accountable by submitting an individualized plan to tackle their greenhouse gas emissions and then agreeing to meet regularly to review their progress. Trump, always the showman, hadn't given a concrete answer signifying our withdrawal but sent out a "stay tuned" style tweet on the subject Wednesday.

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Trump wouldn't need congressional approval to pull out of the Paris deal, as the Senate did not approve it, but withdrawal from the deal can't occur until November 2019 per the terms of the agreement. A year notice of said withdrawal is also necessary putting the latest date of an American government backing out in November 2020, when Trump would be running for re-election. Business leaders and politicians from around the world have responded with resounding criticism of the move, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatening to leave Trump's business advisory board if a withdrawal does take place.

If President Trump pulls the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, it will be a horrific mistake. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 31, 2017

President Trump should know that climate change is a dagger aimed straight at the heart of New York City. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump's withdrawal from #ParisAgreement will be his legacy: one of chaos and terror instead of hope for peace and a better world — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) May 31, 2017

Climate change is real. For the future of our planet. For the future of our children. We must act now #foreverychild.#ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/Wa7D1oTQle — UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 31, 2017

Climate change is undeniable Climate action is unstoppable Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable. -@antonioguterres https://t.co/a8O14NCLUc — United Nations (@UN) May 31, 2017

The leaders of Europe, India, China have also remained steadfast in their commitment to the deal and curbing their own greenhouse gases without America at the bargaining table. States like New York and California have also been exploring options that will lead to reducing emissions and pursuing clean energy options.

The president has had it out for the Paris deal since the campaign trail, feverishly decrying it as Obama-era meddling to cripple American businesses. If the United States does withdraw from the agreement, it would join Syria and Nicaragua as the only two countries not participating in the accord.