Thursday, June 01, 2017

Trump Pulls US From Paris Climate Deal: The World Reacts

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 01, 2017 04:58 PM EDT
Trump continues to give the rest of the world the cold shoulder on global warming.

Trump continues to give the rest of the world the cold shoulder on global warming.

Many around the world are not happy that President Donald Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords.

"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers," Trump said in a Thursday press conference.

The nonbinding deal agreed upon by a majority of the world's nations in a 2015 Paris conference seeks to keep nations accountable by submitting an individualized plan to tackle their greenhouse gas emissions and then agreeing to meet regularly to review their progress. Trump, always the showman, hadn't given a concrete answer signifying our withdrawal but sent out a "stay tuned" style tweet on the subject Wednesday.

Trump wouldn't need congressional approval to pull out of the Paris deal, as the Senate did not approve it, but withdrawal from the deal can't occur until November 2019 per the terms of the agreement. A year notice of said withdrawal is also necessary putting the latest date of an American government backing out in November 2020, when Trump would be running for re-election. Business leaders and politicians from around the world have responded with resounding criticism of the move, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatening to leave Trump's business advisory board if a withdrawal does take place.

The leaders of Europe, India, China have also remained steadfast in their commitment to the deal and curbing their own greenhouse gases without America at the bargaining table. States like New York and California have also been exploring options that will lead to reducing emissions and pursuing clean energy options.

The president has had it out for the Paris deal since the campaign trail, feverishly decrying it as Obama-era meddling to cripple American businesses. If the United States does withdraw from the agreement, it would join Syria and Nicaragua as the only two countries not participating in the accord.

TagsDonald Trump, Climate Change, Paris Climate Change Accords, EPA, reaction, Bernie Sanders, united nations

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

