Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:05 PM ET

White House Communications Director Resigns

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 30, 2017 08:25 AM EDT
White House communications director Mike Dubke submitted his resignation more than 10 days ago, but offered to stay until the end of President Donald Trump's foreign trip.

Dubke, 47, was tasked to help shape the president's messages. He just served three months at his administration and refused to discuss the reason why he was leaving.

According to many media reports, this could be part of a larger shake up on Donald's Trump communications team, since the President came back from his trip abroad to find a political crisis in the White House.

Questions amount about why the president's son in law and adviser Jared Kushner tried to create a secret back channel with the Russian ambassador and failed to disclose multiple meetings with Russian officials.

Sean Spicer is expected to give a briefing later Tuesday afternoon where he is likely to face questions into Dubke's departure.

