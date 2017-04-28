Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 28, 2017 | Updated at 7:27 AM ET

Ivanka Trump Receives Backlash over Syrian Refugee Comment; Jesse Watters on Vacation after Crude Joke Over Trump’s Daughter

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 05:58 AM EDT
After the controversial statement of Jesse Watters, a Fox News host, he confirmed to be on vacation and have a break from the primetime. Watters recently promoted to be permanent on "The Five" but after his controversial sex joke statement against Ivanka Trump, he seemed to quickly pull out a vacation for his family.

On "The Five" Wednesday episode, Watters stated that he will be on a vacation with his family, so he is not gonna be on Thursday's episode. He jokingly says that "don't miss me too much," Watters commented that he will be back on Monday.

Given the unexpected vacation of Jesse Watters, speculations arise the reason why he is on sudden vacation. Back on Tuesday, Watters clearly talks about an oral sex joke about the daughter of the President, Ivanka Trump.

He seemingly makes a rude joke while talking about respecting women. On the episode, Watters conveyed his comment after Ivanka Trump called her father "tremendous champion" and booed at the women's conference in Germany.

According to The New York Times, the host criticized attendees for booing Trump but later commented that he don't really get what is going on, and claimed somehow, he does like how Ivanka Trump speaks into the microphone. The host quickly gained criticism and backlash over his comment while he is talking about respecting women.

According to the report, Jesse Watters making a crude joke seemed to mimic a hand job. But, the host later defends himself and claimed that he was just complimenting Ivanka Trump's voice. He quickly denied that he is implying such a joke in TV. Well, people seems to not believe as many sexual harassments have been going on the said show.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump was also criticized over her statement for the Syrian refugees. President Donald Trump has a clear standing when talking about the refugees where he even called them "Trojan horse" during the election, The Washington Post has reported.

Now, people online seems to be at raged after the recent interview of Ivanka Trump questioning her about the refugees. According to the report, she thought of opening the U.S borders "has to be part of the discussion." Claiming that such a bold step may not be enough in and of itself.

