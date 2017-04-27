Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017 | Updated at 11:49 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Transformers: The Las Knight' Take a First Look at Hot Rod & Details; Tom DeSanto's Partnership with Citic Guoan Group, Invested $120 Million

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 09:49 PM EDT
Hot Rod's Role & Backstory Revealed | Transformers: The Last Knight

Hot Rod's Role & Backstory Revealed | Transformers: The Last Knight(Photo : Youtube/Hybrid Network)

"Transformers: The Las Knight" supposed to be the last install of the Transformers franchise but from all of the characters, Hot Rod may seem to be not given much attention. Also, Citic Guoan Group reportedly will invest $120 million in a U.S-China co-production with the producer Tom DeSanto.

Back in 1986 "Transformers" animated film, the lots of young fans have fantasized the movie and Hot Rod (voiced by Judd Nelson) back then was still a junior Autobot soldier. Later then granted to be the good guy and leader under the name of Rodimus Prime. According to the reports, Rod was the kind of mean stepfather someone who didn't want to.

But later in years, Hot Rod has found a new legitimacy, becoming part of the Cybertronians (if they gonna las long enough) and is now part of the family and time for a Hot Rod rebirth. The fifth installment of Michael Bay, "Transformers: The Last Knight" will be another entry of a robot-bashing live-action film, Film has reported.

According to the report, is Optimus is doomed? At the start of the movie, Optimus is out of commissioned. Also, after the last installment of the "Transformers" Bumblebee solo film is expected and endless spinoff thereafter. In "Transformers: The Last Knight," Anthony Hopkins will join the roster as Sir Edmund Burton.

Sir Edmund Burton is an astronaut who finally kept his tracked and connect to his long forgotten scholar, Viviane Wembly, an English literature professor at Oxford. Burton made his reconnections thanks to Hot Rod. "Transformers: The Last Knight" will be out on June 23, 2017.

Moreover, Tom DeSanto - the producer of "Transformers" is in partnership with Citic Guoan Group, a Chinese investment holding company for a series of U.S-China joint film productions. According to the Chinese investment company, they hope that the Chinese movies can also appear on the global film stage, China Film Insider has reported.

Citic Guoan Group has invested over $120 million in a large scale in co-production from producer Tom DeSanto. The said deal was announced by Cui Minghong, the Citic's vice general manager and singed during the Beijing International Film Festival.

SEE ALSO

Microsoft Surface 4 Hinted Introduction in May 2's Event; Feature Windows Cloud OS, Price Expected To Be Less Expensive [Report]

AMD Next Gen Vega GPUs Hinted This Quarter, strengthen by Leaks & Linux’s 80% Driver Engineers Focused on Vega Optimization

Apple iOS 11 to Enhanced Siri, FaceTime Group Video Calls & More Features; Set To Launch Later, 2017

iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak by Pangu Could Be Released Next Week; Apple Releases 4th Beta Update for iOS 10.3.2

'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers: Oliver & Felicity Talks About What Happened and the Real Reason of Breakup; EP Hinted Felicity Quit Team Arrow

TagsTransformers: The Las Knight, Transformers, Tom DeSanto, Citic Guoan Group

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures

"Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction in Disney California opens next month.
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here
Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past
MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics