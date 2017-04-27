"Transformers: The Las Knight" supposed to be the last install of the Transformers franchise but from all of the characters, Hot Rod may seem to be not given much attention. Also, Citic Guoan Group reportedly will invest $120 million in a U.S-China co-production with the producer Tom DeSanto.

Back in 1986 "Transformers" animated film, the lots of young fans have fantasized the movie and Hot Rod (voiced by Judd Nelson) back then was still a junior Autobot soldier. Later then granted to be the good guy and leader under the name of Rodimus Prime. According to the reports, Rod was the kind of mean stepfather someone who didn't want to.

But later in years, Hot Rod has found a new legitimacy, becoming part of the Cybertronians (if they gonna las long enough) and is now part of the family and time for a Hot Rod rebirth. The fifth installment of Michael Bay, "Transformers: The Last Knight" will be another entry of a robot-bashing live-action film, Film has reported.

According to the report, is Optimus is doomed? At the start of the movie, Optimus is out of commissioned. Also, after the last installment of the "Transformers" Bumblebee solo film is expected and endless spinoff thereafter. In "Transformers: The Last Knight," Anthony Hopkins will join the roster as Sir Edmund Burton.

Sir Edmund Burton is an astronaut who finally kept his tracked and connect to his long forgotten scholar, Viviane Wembly, an English literature professor at Oxford. Burton made his reconnections thanks to Hot Rod. "Transformers: The Last Knight" will be out on June 23, 2017.

Moreover, Tom DeSanto - the producer of "Transformers" is in partnership with Citic Guoan Group, a Chinese investment holding company for a series of U.S-China joint film productions. According to the Chinese investment company, they hope that the Chinese movies can also appear on the global film stage, China Film Insider has reported.

Citic Guoan Group has invested over $120 million in a large scale in co-production from producer Tom DeSanto. The said deal was announced by Cui Minghong, the Citic's vice general manager and singed during the Beijing International Film Festival.