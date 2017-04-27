Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers: Oliver & Felicity Talks About What Happened and the Real Reason of Breakup; EP Hinted Felicity Quit Team Arrow

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 02:34 AM EDT
Fans of Oliver and Felicity are all excited as "Arrow" season 5 episode 20 will solely be an "Olicity" episode. The upcoming chapter has a working title of "Underneath" and hinted to feature a whole lot of time together and get to know the real reason why the two broke up. Felicity may also hint to leave the team arrow and fully dedicate her time to becoming who she is.

"Arrow" season 5 episode 20 is expected to be a relationship episode as the upcoming chapter will not center only to Felicity and Oliver. But the episode will also tackle about Lyla and Diggle, as per the report of Spoilers Guide, things will get intense when Felicity and Oliver will be trapped in the bunker together.

Also, Lyla and Diggle will deal with their martial issues in "Arrow" season 5 episode 20. In the report, "Underneath" will talk about the unanswered questions of Felicity and Oliver about their sudden breakup. In a recent interview with the "Arrow" star, Stephen Amell claimed that Oliver promised to deal with the effect their break-up.

For the record, the two never got a formal goodbye, Felicity just got her breaking point and never really discussed it. Even they are on the same team, they never got the chance to explore why they needed to break up, Entertainment Weekly has reported.

Meanwhile, Wendy Mericle, the Executive Producer of "Arrow" hinted that Felicity will be leaving the team Arrow. Mericle dished out the possibility of Felicity stepping away, according to her, the production already hinted the possibility a year ago.

Even before, Felicity wanted to do her own thing and really wanted to do something. The production is now reportedly ready to explore Felicity in the "Arrow." EP was talking to the writers of the show and claimed that they are ready to give Felicity something worth it.

Wendy and the rest of the production, they cannot wait to see the journey of the computer geek to do her passion. It is something to look forward to in season six and "Arrow" season 5 episode 20 is set to air on May 3, 2017, on The CW.

