Kylie Jenner Was Totally Over With Tyga; 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' Star Spotted Cuddling Up Travis Scott

The newly single Kylie Jenner and hip-hop artist Travis Scott spotted in the court-side of the bench at the Houston Rocket playoff. After the Kylie Jenner and Tyga's break up, now the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star was rumored to be dating, Travis Scott for several days.

According to TMZ, while both are sitting on the bench at the court side, Travis was spotted rubbing Kylie Jenner's inner thigh which it made them look like very comfortable with each other. Kylie was sporting a rust colored baggy t-shirt paired with loose fitting ripped jeans and black trainers.

Also, the source claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were both been close for years since they both appeared in a Justine Skye music video. On the other side, the two have actually spotted days ago after Travis' performance in Coachella where rumors have been swirling out for the duo.

According to People, after the Kylie and Travis performed in Coachella they quickly making their way into the VIP room where they joined by several friends. The eyewitness also told the report that Kylie and Travis left the table after 5 minutes.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga confirmed their split up several months ago after dating for nearly three years. Kylie Jenner reportedly decided to broke up with Tyga after she felt that Tyga was taking advantage of her financially.

However, since Kylie and Tyga currently seeing another person it looks like they've to move on to each other past. Meanwhile, although Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was enjoying time each other, both haven't confirmed their relationship status.

Kylie Jenner is best known for appearing on the E! reality television "Keeping Up With The Kardashians". And as of 2016, Kylie was one of the top10 most followed celebrities in Instagram. Currently, Kylie Jenner would star his own spin-off series entitled "Life Of Kylie" which will premiere on E! in summer 2017.