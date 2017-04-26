'Gotham' Season 3 Spoilers: Bruce Wayne's Training To Become the City's Dark Knight; EP Teases Gordon & Dr. Lee Rebirth Story, Darker & Dangerous

Finally, after a long hiatus because of the winter season break, "Gotham" is finally around to tell the story of the young batman. But on the released trailer and promo videos of the upcoming episodes, it really suggests that the cop of the city, Jim Gordon and his former lover, Dr. Lee Thompkins will be following the dark trail.

Major things and twists are set to come in "Gotham" and it involves the protagonists of the show. For the episode titled "These Delicate and Dark Obsessions" will feature how the life of the young batman shake when Ra's Al Ghul finally introduced in the show, Den of Geek has reported.

In the upcoming episode of "Gotham," the young Bruce Wayne will now start his journey to become the Gotham's, Dark Knight. Wayne will be trained by the former leader of League of the Assassins, Ra's al Ghul played by Alexander Siddig.

In a recent interview with Siddig, he claimed that the really tried to get the character of Ra's al Ghul in "Gotham" as he has an ambiguous personality that could be compared to a liquid. Claiming that even he cannot assure which side of the dice supported by Ghul, good or bad? As no one knows if he is a saint or a demon, Digital Spy has reported.

Meanwhile, in other reports, two of the significant characters in "Gotham" may be rising to step into dark trails and become the bad version of themselves. Fans of the show clearly see the evolution of Jim Gordon and Dr. Lee Thompkins and have had a rough road of things lately.

According to the report, Thompkins and Jim Gordon's dire situations could lead themselves down into a darker path. In a recent interview with John Stephens, the executive producer of the "Gotham" stated that the two characters will have a rebirth story.

The report claimed that the two will become much dangerous, darker and almost evil version of their self. "Gotham" next episode is set to air on May 1, 2017, on FOX.