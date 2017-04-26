Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 | Updated at 8:39 PM ET

Albert Einstein's 10 Episode Series' 'Genius' to Illustrate Einstein as Human; To Feature His Wives & Lovers

Time Is But a Stubborn Illusion - Sneak Peek | Genius

Albert Einstein just got his own drama series in National Geographic titled "Genius." The show aims to bring people into Einstein's mind as he wonders and get lost in his own imagination while developing his thoughts and bring to life his new ideas. This show also wanted to let people know that Einstein is also human, fall in love and had his moments of struggles.

Albert Einstein is a Jewish fled from home because of the war and become an immigrant. When he reached America, he started to settle himself and has found refuge. Now, "Genius" is a series based on Einstein's life attempting to relive his works, life, and his beautiful mind for people to exactly know and tell his story that would clearly be relevant today.

"Genius" takes from the years between the 1880s until 1950s and will feature Johnny Flynn as the younger Einstein and Geoffrey Rush as the aged physicist. The series comes from the longtime business partners Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Los Angeles Time has reported.

Howard stated that the show isn't just a documentary but a story of a more beautiful mind. He also claimed that the getting into Albert Einstein's head was a real challenge for him. Rushing everything in order to learn the skills that he has and claimed spending months to get Einstein accent perfected.

According to Space, the production needed to use special effects to make Albert Einstein's theories realistic. The production wanted to see the not so typical genius Einstein and wanted to convey a message that he is a man that has many wives and lovers. These women will appear in the show.

But despite a lot of girls and fun, Albert Einstein spends a lot of time himself, being alone, and just wondering and thinking. Howard shared how surprises he was after knowing Einstein's struggles in life. He was so surprised after learning just how much barriers present.

Pointing the Nazi Hierarchy and Edgar Hoover, people who want to silence Einstein. Now, people are wondering what if they had silenced the greatest physicist that time, what the world could be without him.

