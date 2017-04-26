'The X-File' Confirmed for Season 11 with 10 Episodes By Fox TV, Production Details & Released Date; Vince Gilligan Debunked Reunion

One of the most long-running science fiction in the TV, "The X-files" has been renewed and season 11 is coming to roll out soon. But a potential reunion in season 11 said by Vince Gilligan is unlikely to happen.

Thursday, April 20 when David Madden, the head of Fox TV confirmed "The X-files" season 11. It also revealed that the show will consist of 10 episodes, 4 more episodes added than the previous season. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny both reprising their roles as the FBI agents, Game Spot has reported.

"The X-files" season 11 will still have Chris Carter, the show's creator to work again in this new project. According to Madden, the show's creator, Carter along with David and Gillian will always result in a brilliant work and continue to excel the series with this culture phenomenon.

Madden further claimed that the management can't wait to witness another fresh mysteries solved by Scully and Mulder in the next season. According to some reports, the previous season of "The X-files" was created to revitalize the show and it eventually worked as the whole season got an average of 16 million viewers.

But in "The X-files" season 10, the series got only six episodes due to Anderson and Duchovny's busy and conflicting schedules. Madden claimed that the series' iconic characters and great storytelling are the reason why the show has an important impact on the viewers worldwide.

Meanwhile, fans of "The X-files" are all expecting a reunion for the writer, Vince Gilligan but the "Better Call Saul" writer debunked the rumors. Gilligan was afraid reunion would not happen in any way as his schedule was all lined up and is busy in his current show, Den of Geek has reported.

Also, Gilligan stated that besides his busy schedule, he was not also invited and be part of "The X-files" season 11. Reports claimed that the production will start this summer but the premiere date of the next season is yet to be discussed.