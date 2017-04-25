'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

All new episodes for "Supergirl" season 2 and everyone are excited as the spoilers pointing into Alex, Kara and Maggie are teaming up to save the person they both love. Also, Andrew Kreisberg, the executive producer of the show, hinted a massive season 2 finale and fans will surely gonna like it.

With just a few episodes left for "Supergirl" season 2 ends its sophomore run, everything will get intense and challenging. For "Supergirl" season 2 episode 19, Alex will be endangered and Kara plus Maggie will be working their way to rescue Alex.

The vicious kidnappers weren't just ordinary bad people, so, even if Kara is the Supergirl, she could not afford to make mistakes. According to the reports, in 'Supergirl" season 2 episode 19, this kidnapper don't hesitate to kill someone if they failed to achieve something.

Advertisement

Bad guys wanted to free a notorious criminal out of prison but of course, with Maggie joining the rescue, they would eventually win over kidnappers. But fans should find out how the two did win the battle and rescue Alex in "Supergirl" season 2 episode 19.

Moreover, Catermatt reported that Mon-El's mother, Rhea back in "Supergirl" season 2 episode 19. Rhea's comeback marks another villain in Earth and another antagonist needed to be defeated. According to the report, Rhea will offer a proposal to Lena Luthor, regarding what proposal it is, it's still unknown.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Andrew Kreisberg, Cat Grant, the second mother of Supergirl will not only be making its comeback. EP also hinted, Superman played by Tyler Hoechlin to return to National City which makes the final episodes of the show more special, TV Line has reported.

Kreisberg further hinted big fights, big emotions, big guest stars to make the finale season of the show. "Supergirl" season 2 episode 19 is scheduled to release on May 1 and episode 22 (finale) is expected to air on May 22, Monday at 8 p.m.