Tuesday, April 25, 2017 | Updated at 12:25 PM ET

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Spoilers: Boruto vs Sarada Getting into Real Fight over Yakisoba Bread; Teacher Shino Seems Suspicious Tolerating the Battle

Apr 25, 2017
BORUTO VS SARADA! - BORUTO [NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS] ANIME FOLGE/EPISODE 4 PREVIEW ANALYSE

BORUTO VS SARADA! - BORUTO [NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS] ANIME FOLGE/EPISODE 4 PREVIEW ANALYSE(Photo : Youtube/SEADEN)

All new exciting episode is set to come in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" as the battle of the sexes begins. The boys in the academy will be battling against the girls and obviously, boys are much stronger, so, the report suggests that the boys gets an upper hand but hinted to lose against girls.

In "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," the upcoming episode hinted an earlier rivalry between Sasuke's daughter, Sarada and Naruto's son, Boruto. According to Comicbook, though the young protagonist and Sarada has been working out their differences, but the rivalry between the two may feature in much earlier time in the story arc and it's getting a real deal.

Moreover, the battle of sexes may begin in the upcoming episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," and hinted it all begin with just a piece of yakisoba bread. In promo video released for the upcoming episode, the scene opened in the school canteen where they were short of the yakisoba bread. The bread was the favorite bun of Boruto and Sarada.

In order for Sarada to get her favorite yakisoba bread, she strikes Boruto's ego as a man in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." She then stated that if he was really a gentleman, he would offer the last remaining bread to a girl without a fight, Next Episode has reported.

In Boruto's mind, he would be doing exactly what a guy would do if Sarada happened to be just a normal girl. In the trailer video, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Shino will be organizing a fight for Boruto and Sarada to let out their anger towards each other. Fans of the series find Shino suspicious as he tolerates the very obvious children rivalry between the two or, he did know something is serious going on?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" new episode is set to air on April 26, 2017, Wednesday at 5:55 p.m on TV Tokyo. Furthermore, episode 5 of the show will be the introduction of Orochimaru's son, Mitsuki who will complete Boruto's eventual team.

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
