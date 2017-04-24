'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 6 Scheduled on April 28, Finale Episode on June 23; Season 6 Still On the Line, Hinted Creativity Issue for Delay

Many annoyed fans have been dropped their comments about the network questioning, what is going on? "The Originals" season 4 is still on hiatus and instead of airing the series new episode, The CW streamed the season 4 episode 1 titled "Gather up the Killer." All of The CW's show is still on hiatus, so, find out the schedule below.

As being one of the most popular series on The CW, fans are all excited for "The Originals" season 4 episode 6. But as for everyone's knowledge, the network failed to inform its audience that all of their shows was still on hiatus.

According to the CW's schedule of shows, "The Originals" season 4 episode 1 and for "Riverdale," it's season 4 episode 6 are set to this Friday. In the other hand, The CW's shows revealed the final episodes of "The Originals," "The Flash," "Riverdale," and still more.

As per the report, "The Originals" season 4 finale episode is set to air on June 23, 8 p.m on Friday. For the "Arrow" season 5 finale episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m, "Reign" on June 16, Friday at 9 p.m. For "Supergirl" season 2 finale episode is set on May 22, "The 100" season 4 on May 24 at 9 p.m.

"Riverdale" season 1 finale episode scheduled on Thursday, May 11, "The Flash" season 3 is on May 23, Tuesday at 8 p.m. "Jane The Virgin" season 3 final episode is on May 22 at 9 p.m, "Supernatural" season 12 finale episode is set on May 18, Thursday at 9 p.m. Moreover, The CW rumored to schedule "The Originals" season 4 episode 6 on April 28 at 8 p.m.

For "The Originals" season 4 episode 6 titled "Bag of Cobras," the synopsis revealed that Elijah and Klaus will be luring The Hollow and its new servant. Also, in the promo released, it featured the talk between Vincent and Elijah and the guilt feeling of Vincent as being responsible for bringing back The Hollow, Cartermatt has reported.

Furthermore, all the showrunners, writers, and the production were tight-lipped about the developments of "The Originals" because season 6 is still on the line. Many speculations suggesting that the reasons for the delay are the production's creativity issue.