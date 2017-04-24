Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, April 24, 2017 | Updated at 9:15 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Gotham' Season 3 Spoilers: Nygma Found New Bestfriend, Lucius Fox; Bruce Wayne Fall Under Ra's Al Ghul's Spell, Dark Hero Hinted

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 24, 2017 07:01 AM EDT
Gotham 3x15 New Extended Promo/Trailer/Preview/Sneak Peek "The City Will Be Torn Apart" (2017)

Gotham 3x15 New Extended Promo/Trailer/Preview/Sneak Peek "The City Will Be Torn Apart" (2017)(Photo : Youtube/TV Series Promos)

After the hiatus of "Gotham" season 3, the series is all set to come back bringing a lot of surprises for its fans. Starting off with Nygma who just shot his former best friend as he discovers the real culprit of Isabella's death is Penguin. Also, a change of relationship is set to be seen between Bruce Wayne and Alfred as Ra's Al Ghul entered the comeback episode of the show.

"Gotham" season 3 shows off how Nygma and Penguin's relationship is, they were best friends with wit and humor. But everything gets immense as Nygma met a girl named Isabella, who looked like his old lover. But out of jealousy, Penguin killed her best friend's love interest. Nygma found the killer and before the winter break took place, he shot Penguin Cobblebot to death.

But Penguin's effort of escaping death is somehow commendable so, it is unlikely that Penguin is dead. Nygma is now out finding another best friend to keep in "Gotham" season 3 comeback episode. He needed someone humorous as he is to answer real quick all of his riddles and that only points on to one person, Lucius Fox.

But according to some reports, Nygma's new found friendship in Fox isn't going to last for good as Lucius is not willing to all his evil plans in "Gotham" season 3. Also, according to CinemaBlend, Penguin will drastically change into more vicious and evil in this season.

Moreover, in "Gotham" season 3, producers and writers are all busy keeping little Bruce Wayne into the superhero everyone's looking forward to. The young protagonist will be slowly becoming the Batman as another villain is set to his debut. Ra's Al Ghul is set to ruin the relationship between Bruce and Alfred.

Aside from the fact that in "Gotham" season 3, Ra's Al Ghul the head of mysterious Court of Owls group. John Stephens, executive producer of the show dropped hint on what exactly be the role of Ra's Al Ghul in the young protagonist. According to him, Ra's have particular plans for Wayne and the moment he comes into the scenes, Alfred and Bruce relationship will never be like the old times, TV Guide has reported.

According to the report, Ra's Al Ghul will train the young Bruce Wayne to be Batman and likely to fall under Ra's spell. "Gotham" season 3 is set to roll out their comeback episode on April 24 on FOX at 8 p.m.

SEE ALSO

Games With Gold May 2017 Includes 'Lara Croft' 'Giana Sisters' 'Star Wars' 'Lego Star Wars' & New Backward Compatibility Availalbe Next Month

'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers: Saitama's Love Story Arc May The Reason For His Defeat; Garou & Saitama's Battle Hinted in Season 3

'13 Reason Why' Writer Nic Sheff Defended the Series & Claimed Episode 13 is to Convey the Horror and Reality of Committing Suicide

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear

'Iron Fist' Season 2 Confirmed, Released Date & Suggested Plot Revealed; Reasons why Season 1 Failed Most Viewers

TagsGotham, gotham update, Gotham news, Gotham Spoilers, Nygma, Bruce Wayne

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Jennifer Lopez children J-Lo Relationship

Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear

Kerr has been reportedly ill for all the current series and recently, his "illness" becomes unbearable and he was in excruciating pain and could barely walk. Even Warriors' players didn't know what is happening to their coach. "Our coach is going a through a lot through physically," Stephen Curry stated.
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics