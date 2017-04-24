'Gotham' Season 3 Spoilers: Nygma Found New Bestfriend, Lucius Fox; Bruce Wayne Fall Under Ra's Al Ghul's Spell, Dark Hero Hinted

After the hiatus of "Gotham" season 3, the series is all set to come back bringing a lot of surprises for its fans. Starting off with Nygma who just shot his former best friend as he discovers the real culprit of Isabella's death is Penguin. Also, a change of relationship is set to be seen between Bruce Wayne and Alfred as Ra's Al Ghul entered the comeback episode of the show.

"Gotham" season 3 shows off how Nygma and Penguin's relationship is, they were best friends with wit and humor. But everything gets immense as Nygma met a girl named Isabella, who looked like his old lover. But out of jealousy, Penguin killed her best friend's love interest. Nygma found the killer and before the winter break took place, he shot Penguin Cobblebot to death.

But Penguin's effort of escaping death is somehow commendable so, it is unlikely that Penguin is dead. Nygma is now out finding another best friend to keep in "Gotham" season 3 comeback episode. He needed someone humorous as he is to answer real quick all of his riddles and that only points on to one person, Lucius Fox.

But according to some reports, Nygma's new found friendship in Fox isn't going to last for good as Lucius is not willing to all his evil plans in "Gotham" season 3. Also, according to CinemaBlend, Penguin will drastically change into more vicious and evil in this season.

Moreover, in "Gotham" season 3, producers and writers are all busy keeping little Bruce Wayne into the superhero everyone's looking forward to. The young protagonist will be slowly becoming the Batman as another villain is set to his debut. Ra's Al Ghul is set to ruin the relationship between Bruce and Alfred.

Aside from the fact that in "Gotham" season 3, Ra's Al Ghul the head of mysterious Court of Owls group. John Stephens, executive producer of the show dropped hint on what exactly be the role of Ra's Al Ghul in the young protagonist. According to him, Ra's have particular plans for Wayne and the moment he comes into the scenes, Alfred and Bruce relationship will never be like the old times, TV Guide has reported.

According to the report, Ra's Al Ghul will train the young Bruce Wayne to be Batman and likely to fall under Ra's spell. "Gotham" season 3 is set to roll out their comeback episode on April 24 on FOX at 8 p.m.