Monday, April 24, 2017

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

First Posted: Apr 24, 2017
"The 100" is set to have its comeback episode after the winter break and hinted lots of adventure this week. Bellamy and Jasper will be returning with the death wave that threatens to kill all human beings left on Earth. Eliza Taylor shared that with just few episode left for season 4, everything gets intense.

With the upcoming "The 100" episode 9 titled "DNR," Clarke will see dealing with a sudden and unexpected uprising. Chaos will be everywhere given the approaching apocalypse and the definite space provided by Second Dark bunker.

Once again, Clarke will be facing an impossible choices to challenge her humanity and responsibility to save the last remaining human race in the forthcoming "The 100" episode 9. According to a recent interview with Taylor, Claire may not be fair and balance everything as it can be judged in the previous seasons and episodes.

Taylor claimed that the price was too high and again, another end of the world fans will be witnessing when "The 100" episode 9 returns. Moreover, Jaha's discovery will cause and unrest and Clarke will again save the day to avoid the rise of fights.

Spoiler TV shared the official synopsis for "The 100" episode 9 and suggests Bellamy and Jasper in on another quest and Clarke's effort to keep peace and order after word of Jaha's discovery spreads. With just two days away before the dreaded catastrophe to hit everything except the bunker, Clarke and her companion were all trapped and anyone who leaves the chamber will die.

Eliza Taylor further hinted that a different Clarke is set to comeback, as she was clearly leaning now into people that surround her. She even claimed that fans will surely love the ending and so far, Taylor's favorite season in "The 100" season 4. For photos of the upcoming episode, Heavy posted lots of upcoming scenes.

But when the young actress asked about the time jump arc, Taylor stayed silent about it. "The 100" Season 4 episode 9 will be aired this April 26, at 10 p.m on The CW.

